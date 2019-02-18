NRM CEC Resolves to Use Parishes to Transform Economy

In short

The resolution to have parishes as focal points to transform the economy followed a two-day discussion chaired by the NRM Vice Chairperson in charge of the Eastern Region Mike Mukula.According to Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM Spokesperson, the discussion followed presentations by the Senior Presidential Advisor on the Economy Dr. Ezra Suruma and the Finance Minister Matia Kasaijja on how to transform the lives of the 68 households who have not emerged out of subsistence production.