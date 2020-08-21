Baker Batte
16:22

NRM Celebrates Successful Conclusion of CEC Elections

21 Aug 2020, 16:19 Comments 212 Views Politics Election Updates

In short
Kirunda Kijejinja, the third Deputy Prime Minister said the coming of coronavirus which hindered the holding of the usual national delegates’ conference at Namboole stadium, shows how the country has progressed technologically.

 

Tagged with: NRM Elections
Mentioned: Dr Tanga Odoi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.