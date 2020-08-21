NRM Celebrates Successful Conclusion of CEC Elections

In short
Kirunda Kijejinja, the third Deputy Prime Minister said the coming of coronavirus which hindered the holding of the usual national delegates’ conference at Namboole stadium, shows how the country has progressed technologically.
NRM Celebrates Successful Conclusion of CEC Elections21 Aug 2020, 16:19 Comments 212 Views Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM Elections
Mentioned: Dr Tanga Odoi
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.