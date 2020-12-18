In short
Acire, who didn`t specify the amount of money needed by each person, said that the party chairpersons arrived as early as 7:00 am at the meeting venue but were delayed by Olak who came almost at 6:00 pm. Through Acire the party chairpersons asked Olak for a transport refund noting that they come from distant places and could neither use their monies nor walk back.
NRM Chairpersons Storm Out of Meeting Over Transport Refund Top story18 Dec 2020, 07:07 Comments 154 Views Kitgum, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
In short
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipality
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.