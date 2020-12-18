Emmy Daniel Ojara
07:10

NRM Chairpersons Storm Out of Meeting Over Transport Refund Top story

18 Dec 2020, 07:07 Comments 154 Views Kitgum, Uganda Politics Northern Breaking news
Bosco Odoch Olak adressing the furious NRM chairpersons. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Acire, who didn`t specify the amount of money needed by each person, said that the party chairpersons arrived as early as 7:00 am at the meeting venue but were delayed by Olak who came almost at 6:00 pm. Through Acire the party chairpersons asked Olak for a transport refund noting that they come from distant places and could neither use their monies nor walk back.

 

