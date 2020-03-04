Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:13

NRM Coordination Team Embarks on Nationwide Campaign to Popularise Museveni

4 Mar 2020, 12:13 Comments 102 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Polls Presidential Race Updates
A team of new NRM cordination committee that are being oriented to campaign ahead of 2021 elections

A team of new NRM cordination committee that are being oriented to campaign ahead of 2021 elections

In short
Babalanda says some of the coordinators within in the existing mainstream leadership and mobilization structures betrayed the party in the previous general elections of 2016, thereby preferring to have a semi-independent taskforce that is directly coordinated from the office of the President who is also National Party Chairperson.

 

Tagged with: Milly Babalanda, President Museveni’s Senior Political Advisor and Personal Assistant National Resistence Movement (NRM) party Parallel NRM campaign structures Special taskforce to Campaign for NRM presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni Presidential Bid
Mentioned: NRM Secretariat National Resistance Movement -NRM party

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.