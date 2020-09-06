Edward Eninu
NRM Decision of Lining UP Regrettable- MP Okabe

6 Sep 2020, 17:54 Comments 140 Views Soroti, Uganda Politics Election Updates
Serere County MP, Patrick Okabe addressing Journalists in Soroti.

In short
According to Okabe, the election was a total sham as it was conducted without consideration of democratic principles of the party. He claims that the NRM voters in the constituency were inflated with ghost voters.

 

