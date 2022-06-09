Masaka district NRM Chairperson Peter Ssenkungu (C) and his Bukomansimbi counterpart Shafick Mwanje (R) and Sulaiman Lutakome for Kalangala. They protest interference of RDC in internal elections

In short

According to the NRM chairpersons, the party membership is currently in utter confusion about who has the mandate to lead processes for the constituting internal women councils between the office of the Resident District Commissioners-RDCs and the party structures.