NRM Dominates LCIII Seats in West Acholi Districts

In 48 Sub Counties and Town Councils in the districts Amuru, Nwoya, Omoro and Gulu, NRM took 24 seats while independent candidates scooped 12 seats. The Democratic Party –DP and Forum for Democratic Change –FDC took six positions each in the Sub –Counties and Town Councils across the four districts.
