NRM Donates UGX 380 Million Towards COVID-19 Response

In short
NRM now becomes the first Political Party to join hundreds of individuals and corporates to give both cash and non-cash items to help individuals whose lives were disrupted by measures to control Coronavirus Disease. The measures include the suspension of public and private transport, the closure of shops that deal in non-food items, and several other businesses.
NRM Donates UGX 380 Million Towards COVID-19 Response19 Apr 2020
The National Task Force Team Receiving a Cheque of 380 Million shillings from NRM Party Leaders
