Kimbowa Ivan
05:19

NRM, DP Losers 'Stand no Chance' as NUP Vets Aspirants

16 Sep 2020, 05:12 Politics Local government Election
NUP members in a meeting on Monday.

In short
Several candidates who lost primaries in the National Resistance Movement- NRM and those who fell out with the Democratic party had crossed with the tide, to compete for positions under NUP, a new political outfit led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

 

Tagged with: NRM, DP Losers Warned Against Seeking Candidature in NUP Vetting
Mentioned: NUP National Unity Party-NUP

