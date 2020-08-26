In short
Otim’s 2003 A-level results challenged by Ocaya seen by URN shows he obtained a subsidiary pass in General Paper, failed History and Christian Religious Education and never sat for Economics paper.
NRM Electoral Commission Upholds Bosmic's Nomination For Chua West Race26 Aug 2020, 21:11 Comments 176 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics 2021 Elections Updates
