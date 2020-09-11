Ashraf Kasirye
NRM Electoral Officials in Makindye West Blame Candidates For Low Turn-out

11 Sep 2020
Baker Rayan the presiding officer of St- Paul Zone also had the problem of late voter turn up

By 11 am, most of the polling stations visited by URN such as Luvuuma, St Paul, Katwe two, Katabira zones and others had only the presiding officers and candidates agents, while at other polling stations there were no candidates’ agents.

 

