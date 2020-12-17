In short
In a press statement sent to Uganda Radio Network, the NRM says that security was invited because the heightened political season has put security on high alert following the detection of large numbers of coordinated groups operating in the field
NRM Explains Security Officers' Role at Museveni's Vote Protection Meet17 Dec 2020, 13:49 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Deputy DISO ISO Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine Museveni Vote Protection team NRM Uganda Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.