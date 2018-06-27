NRM, FDC Yet to Identify LC Candidates in Masaka

In short
Joseph Ssenzoga, the FDC Secretary-General for greater Masaka sub-region, says that party has not identified flag bearers. He explains that they have left the communities to elect leaders of their choice.
NRM, FDC Yet to Identify LC Candidates in Masaka27 Jun 2018, 18:49 Comments 150 Views Masaka, Uganda Election Local government Politics Updates
Joseph Ssenzoga, FDC Secretary General Masaka explaining the fate in Village Council Elections
