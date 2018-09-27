In short
The MPs were from Forum for Democratic Change FDC, National Resistance Movement NRM and independents. These could be some of the MPs expected to join Muntus political forum, the New Formation.
Muntu's New Formation Group27 Sep 2018
A section of MPs who attended Muntu presser at Hotel Africana. They expressed optimism in Muntu's ideology Login to license this image from 1$.
