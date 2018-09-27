Blanshe Musinguzi & Hafitha Issa
NRM, FDC MPs Attend Unveiling of Muntu's New Formation Group

27 Sep 2018 Kampala, Uganda
A section of MPs who attended Muntu presser at Hotel Africana. They expressed optimism in Muntu's ideology Blanshe Musinguzi

In short
The MPs were from Forum for Democratic Change FDC, National Resistance Movement NRM and independents. These could be some of the MPs expected to join Muntus political forum, the New Formation.

 

