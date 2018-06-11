NRM Honchos Plot for Early Campaigns in Arua Municipality

In short
NRM Vice Chairman for northern region Sam Engola made the request during the burial of the slain Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and his brother Saidi Butele Kongo. Engola noted that often, late campaigns cost the ruling party.
NRM Honchos Plot for Early Campaigns in Arua Municipality11 Jun 2018, 20:54 Comments 173 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Election Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: by election campaigns arua municipality
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.