NRM Kampala Mayoral Aspirants Unknown to Voters

According to the NRM Electoral Commission Registrar Vincent Kavuma, none of the contenders campaigned or held meetings with the electorate in the areas of Buziga and Kibuli, before polling day, denying voters in over 30 villages a chance to choose a mayoral candidate. They equally had no agents in the areas.
NRM Kampala Mayoral Aspirants Unknown to Voters12 Sep 2020, 13:28 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Report
