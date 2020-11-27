NRM Leaders in Soroti Applaud Court Ruling on City Boundaries

In short
Charles Elasu, the NRM District Chairman in Soroti says the alteration of the city boundaries was orchestrated by politicians that he claims have selfish interests.
NRM Leaders in Soroti Applaud Court Ruling on City Boundaries27 Nov 2020, 07:32 Comments 223 Views Soroti, Uganda Court Politics Updates
