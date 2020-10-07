AYUBU KIRINYA
NRM Losers in Bududa Accuse NUP Boss of Sponsoring “Fake” Candidates

7 Oct 2020
Petition 1

In a joint October 1st, 2020 petition addressed to the NRM party National Chairperson, the primary election losers allege that Nambeshe sponsored Khaukha Mukobe to run against the former Kumi Resident District Commissioner, Hussein Kato Matanda for the Manjiya County NRM party ticket.

 

