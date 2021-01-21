NRM Loses Kalungu District to NUP in Local Government Polls

In short
Out of the 14 positions of councilors voted for on Wednesday, the NRM managed to retain only two positions of direct councilor for Lwabenge sub county and the female representative for Lukaya Town council which were won by John Kalema and Irene Mwebe Nanyanzi respectively.
NRM Loses Kalungu District to NUP in Local Government Polls21 Jan 2021, 11:21 Comments 162 Views Kalungu District, Uganda 2021 Elections Election Local government Updates
File Photo
Kalungu LCV Boss Richard Kyabaggu on a campaign platform with President Museveni in 2016, the district has failed to heal from disputes.
In short
Tagged with: 2021 local government elections Kalungu Local Government NRM suffer Defeat in Kalungu district
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM) party National Unity Platform (NUP) party. kalungu district local government
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.