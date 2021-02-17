NRM Loss in Wakiso Attributed to Unfulfilled Pledges, Party Wrangles

In short

Namwanja Muwadda the NRM Chairperson Masullita Sub County says that since 2001, the President has failed to fulfill several pledges that he made in the area. Muwadda cites tarmacking the Nakawuka-Kasanje Mpigi road, Masuliita-Mawale road, Wamala-Katooke-Jjinja Kalooli road, and other roads and the delayed compensation of veterans.