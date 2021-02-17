Mayengo Godfrey
NRM Loss in Wakiso Attributed to Unfulfilled Pledges, Party Wrangles

17 Feb 2021 Wakiso District, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Namwanja Muwada chairperson NRM masuliita sub county addresing media

In short
Namwanja Muwadda the NRM Chairperson Masullita Sub County says that since 2001, the President has failed to fulfill several pledges that he made in the area. Muwadda cites tarmacking the Nakawuka-Kasanje Mpigi road, Masuliita-Mawale road, Wamala-Katooke-Jjinja Kalooli road, and other roads and the delayed compensation of veterans.

 

