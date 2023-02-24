NRM Lost Serere By- Election Because Of Internal Conflicts - Dr. Tanga Odoi

In short
Speaking shortly after the declaration of Emmanuel Omoding, an independent candidate as the newly elected Member of Parliament for Serere County by the electoral commission, Odoi said that the loss is a lesson to the party to organize better in the future.
NRM Lost Serere By- Election Because Of Internal Conflicts - Dr. Tanga Odoi24 Feb 2023, 17:24 Comments 179 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Tanga Odoi Emmanuel Omoding, Okabe's Son NRM Divided Over Serere County Flag Bearer, Phillip Oucor NRM struggle for flag bearer in serere by- election serere by- election
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.