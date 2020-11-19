Kimbowa Ivan
NRM Mobilisers in Mukono Suspend Campaigns over Protests

LDU officer battling protestors in Mukono central town.

In short
John Baptist Wamala the head of mobilisers in Mukono municipality says that they fear to be attacked by angry NUP supporters. Wamala wants the government not to be selective in enforcing the covid-19 guidelines during campaigns.

 

