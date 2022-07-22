In short
Katerega was arrested by police on Thursday and appeared before the Mukono Grade I Magistrate, Stephen Waidhuba for the mentioning of two charges of cyberbullying and threatening violence against the deputy town clerk, Majerani Luboyera.
NRM Mobliser Charged for Insulting Mukono Deputy Town Clerk on WhatsApp
22 Jul 2022
