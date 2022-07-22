Kimbowa Ivan
18:52

NRM Mobliser Charged for Insulting Mukono Deputy Town Clerk on WhatsApp

22 Jul 2022, 18:48 Comments 184 Views Mukono, Uganda Court Business and finance Science and technology Editorial
Richard Kateregga together with his lawyer, Richard Ssebagayunga after recieving bail.

Richard Kateregga together with his lawyer, Richard Ssebagayunga after recieving bail.

In short
Katerega was arrested by police on Thursday and appeared before the Mukono Grade I Magistrate, Stephen Waidhuba for the mentioning of two charges of cyberbullying and threatening violence against the deputy town clerk, Majerani Luboyera.

 

Tagged with: NRM Mobliser in Court for Insulting Mukono Deputy Town Clerk on WhatsApp Group
Mentioned: Deputy Clerk Mukono

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.