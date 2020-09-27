Kukunda Judith
NRM Mourns Former Mayor Nasser Ntege Sebaggala

Haj Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala during an Interview with URN at his home in Munyonyo On September 5th 2020 at 5:50pm. Ashraf Kasirye

Haj Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala during an Interview with URN at his home in Munyonyo On September 5th 2020 at 5:50pm.

NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba said Sebaggala was a unique person who had a strong heart and passion for the vulnerable people.

 

