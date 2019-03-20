In short
During their meeting at Ngoma State Lodge in Nakaseke District, the NRM MPs recommended the amendment of the ruling NRM Party Constitution to accommodate the changes during the National Delegates' Conference (NDC), which is scheduled towards the end of this year.
NRM MPs Approve Lining-Up in Internal Elections
Tagged with: NRM NRM primaries
