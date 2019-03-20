Olive Nakatudde
07:01

NRM MPs Approve Lining-Up in Internal Elections

20 Mar 2019, 06:57 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

In short
During their meeting at Ngoma State Lodge in Nakaseke District, the NRM MPs recommended the amendment of the ruling NRM Party Constitution to accommodate the changes during the National Delegates' Conference (NDC), which is scheduled towards the end of this year.

 

Tagged with: NRM NRM primaries

