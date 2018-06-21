NRM MPs Disagree Over Mobilization for Local Council Elections

In short
Vice President Edward Sekandi and NRM Parliamentary Caucus Vice Chairperson Solomon Silwany today convened a meeting of the NRM parliamentary caucus to convince MPs to mobilize support for the partys local council candidates in their constituencies.
NRM MPs Disagree Over Mobilization for Local Council Elections21 Jun 2018, 19:37 Comments 202 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama Speaking to Journalists recently about the upcoming Local Council Elections. Login to license this image from 1$.
