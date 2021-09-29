NRM MPs to Consult on Proposed Bail Ban for Capital Suspects

In short
President Museveni has in the past criticized provision of bail to suspected capital offenders and on Monday, he clashed with the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo on the issue of granting bail to persons accused of capital offences pending determination of their cases.
NRM MPs to Consult on Proposed Bail Ban for Capital Suspects29 Sep 2021, 07:29 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Court Report
