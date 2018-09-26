NRM MPs Welcome Muntu Exit From FDC

In short
Several NRM legislators told our reporter today that although the move is bad for FDC, it is good for Muntu, whose views, opinions and approach were detested by members of the party, long before he left the presidency. Amuria district Woman MP Suzan Amero says the exit was the only option left for Muntu after enduring a hate campaign.
NRM MPs Welcome Muntu Exit From FDC26 Sep 2018, 20:31 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.