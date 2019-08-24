In short
The Mandela National Stadium commonly referred to as Namboole Stadium is in a financial crisis with four of its tenants owing management 1.18 billion Shillings.
NRM, Mukula Fail to Pay Namboole Stadium UGX 1.1bn
24 Aug 2019
Jamil Sewanyana (standing) the Mandela Stadium Managing Director with Rosette Kebba a board member submitting documents to PAC this week.
