Davis Buyondo
08:22

NRM, NUP Vet Candidates for Rakai Bi-elections

19 Nov 2021, 08:19 Comments 254 Views Rakai town, Uganda 2021 Elections Human rights Politics Updates
Right - Paul Muwonge, the Secretary NUP-Rakai, highlighting the party's plan.

Right - Paul Muwonge, the Secretary NUP-Rakai, highlighting the party's plan.

In short
There are four vacant positions in the district which include the Male Youth Councilor for Kifamba sub-county, Female representative for the Elderly in Lwentulege Town council, the female councillor for Persons with Disabilities for Lwamaggwa Town council, and Female representative for the Elderly in Mweruka Town Council.

 

Tagged with: NRM, NUP Warm up for Byelections searching and vetting for competent candidates

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.