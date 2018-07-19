NRM Pleads with Kotido Independent Candidate To Step Down

In short
Aporu admitted attending a meeting with Lumumba in which she tried to convince to him bow out of the race. He however, says he couldnt bow down to pressure from his senior colleagues in the party.
NRM Pleads with Kotido Independent Candidate To Step Down19 Jul 2018, 06:48 Comments 159 Views Kotido, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: kotido municipality elections nrm primaries justine kasule lumumba nrm party secretary general.
Mentioned: national resistance movement party
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.