Baker Batte
21:48

NRM Oldies Struggle to Push Back Against a Youth Insurgence Top story

27 Jul 2020, 21:42 Comments 204 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Mukula being nominated

Mukula being nominated

In short
Save for the position of the National Chairman held by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is insulated from competition, the other positions are up for grabs and the older generation is struggling to stave off the surging youth wave.

 

Tagged with: NRM primaries
Mentioned: haji abdul nadduli minister of tourism kiwanda ssuubi godfrey sam engola

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.