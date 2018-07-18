Olive Nakatudde
NRM Caucus Backs Cabinet Decision on Mobile Money Tax

18 Jul 2018, 22:43 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

Members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus have resolved to back a cabinet decision to revise the 1 percent tax on mobile money withdrawals. They however chose to retain taxes on Over the Top services like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

 

