NRM Caucus Backs Cabinet Decision on Mobile Money Tax

In short
Members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus have resolved to back a cabinet decision to revise the 1 percent tax on mobile money withdrawals. They however chose to retain taxes on Over the Top services like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.
NRM Caucus Backs Cabinet Decision on Mobile Money Tax18 Jul 2018, 22:43 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: museveni meets nrm mps taxes
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.