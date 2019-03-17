In short
The National Resistence Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has supported the Party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolution to have President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as their candidate in the 2021 polls.
NRM Parliamentary Caucus Endorses Museveni 2021 Sole Candidature Top story17 Mar 2019, 16:13 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
A section of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus legislators at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.