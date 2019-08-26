Edward Eninu
NRM Party Primaries Flop in Kaabong

The Kaabong Woman MP seat fell vacant after Rose Lilly Akello opted for the new Karenga district that became operational on July 1. Three people have so far expressed interest in the seat. They are Christine Tubo Nakwang, Agnes Napiyo and Ahmad Fardoza.

 

