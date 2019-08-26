NRM Party Primaries Flop in Kaabong

In short
The Kaabong Woman MP seat fell vacant after Rose Lilly Akello opted for the new Karenga district that became operational on July 1. Three people have so far expressed interest in the seat. They are Christine Tubo Nakwang, Agnes Napiyo and Ahmad Fardoza.
NRM Party Primaries Flop in Kaabong26 Aug 2019, 15:06 Comments 136 Views Kaabong, Uganda Politics Election Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Tanga Odoi Kaabong woman mp by-elections NRM Electoral Commission nrm primaries in kaabong district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.