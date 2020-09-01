EDSON KINENE
NRM Primaries: Empty Coffin Dumped in Candidate's Home

Police Officers open the empty coffin dumped at Kazoora's residence

Mitoma Resident District Commissioner, Ada Nasiima has condemned those she says are behind the satanic act, saying it may trigger electoral violence. “This is one of the act of threatening you; feel free we shall hold elections peacefully come Friday and out of the contestants’ one person must win,” Nasiima said.

 

