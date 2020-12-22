Bukenya Fred
12:02

NRM Planning to Rig Election - Tumukunde

22 Dec 2020, 12:00 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Tumukunde addressing a gathering at his Kololo office

Tumukunde addressing a gathering at his Kololo office

In short
Tumukunde has slammed the opinion polls noting that he is way above all the other opposition candidates in the polls. He accused the Red Pepper of being a state-sponsored publication employed to spread propaganda to prepare the public for a manipulated result.

 

Tagged with: Gen. Henry Tumukunde

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.