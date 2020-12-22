In short
Tumukunde has slammed the opinion polls noting that he is way above all the other opposition candidates in the polls. He accused the Red Pepper of being a state-sponsored publication employed to spread propaganda to prepare the public for a manipulated result.
NRM Planning to Rig Election - Tumukunde
22 Dec 2020
