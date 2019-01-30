Alex Otto
NRM Plotting to Change Presidential Election Process – Opposition

In short
Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze says they have received reports that members of the ruling party are scheming for a constitutional amendment suggesting that the president should be elected through the Electoral College as opposed to the Adult Suffrage system which has been used over the years.

 

