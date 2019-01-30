NRM Plotting to Change Presidential Election Process – Opposition

In short
Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze says they have received reports that members of the ruling party are scheming for a constitutional amendment suggesting that the president should be elected through the Electoral College as opposed to the Adult Suffrage system which has been used over the years.
NRM Plotting to Change Presidential Election Process – Opposition30 Jan 2019, 20:44 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: election of president parliament of uganda move to have parliament elect president arms of government legislature executive judiciary president museveni
Mentioned: parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.