In short
He was declared the winner by the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi on Sunday following the primary elections held on Sunday. Unlike in the past elections when special interest groups elections took place in the same, this time due to COVID-19 pandemic delegates voted from their respective districts and transmitted the results to the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters.
NRM Primaries: Former Educationists Wins Western Older Persons MP's Flag11 Oct 2020, 16:25 Comments 206 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Election Politics Updates
