NRM Primaries: President Museveni Directs IGP, DPP to Prosecute Officials Over Forgeries

In short
Now the president has directed Dr. Odoi, to get signed affidavits from the NRM chairpersons, LCIs, and others, legally binding documents, confirming these facts and organize elections in the 26 villages that did not vote.
NRM Primaries: President Museveni Directs IGP, DPP to Prosecute Officials Over Forgeries20 Sep 2020, 11:26 Comments 234 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Election Politics Crime Updates
In short
Mentioned: National Resisance Movement - NRM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.