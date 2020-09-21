EDSON KINENE
10:11

NRM Primary: Isingiro LC V Loser Requests for Rivarl's Academic Documents Top story

21 Sep 2020, 10:08 Comments 122 Views Isingiro District, Uganda Education Politics Updates
The letter

In short
Through his lawyers of Ngaruye Ruhindi of M/s Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spencer & co. Advocates, says that he has credible information indicating that Alone Turahi Tuhirirwe, who was declared winner, lacks the requisite Advanced level academic qualifications to contest for LC V chairperson.

 

Mentioned: Petition to the NRM party electoral commission academic credentials

