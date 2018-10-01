Nambeshe Threatens to Quit NRM

In short
Some of the NRM MPs who have since the Age Limit debate been labeled rebels for standing against the party position are Barnabas Tinkasimire, Theodore Ssekikubo, Monica Amoding, Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, Patrick Nsamba and Sam Lyomoki.
Nambeshe Threatens to Quit NRM1 Oct 2018, 21:36 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Manjiya County Member of Parliament John Baptist Nambeshe. Login to license this image from 1$.
