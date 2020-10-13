NRM Registrar Disowns Primary Elections Results For Bukomansimbi North Constituency

In short
Lubyayi contends that the tribunal relied on doctored results from nonexistent villages to overturn his victory, adding that he was never given a fair hearing before the decision was taken.
NRM Registrar Disowns Primary Elections Results For Bukomansimbi North Constituency13 Oct 2020, 20:18 Comments 73 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bukomansimbi NRM elections dispute Masaka High Court
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.