Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:24

NRM Registrar Disowns Primary Elections Results For Bukomansimbi North Constituency

13 Oct 2020, 20:18 Comments 73 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Politics Election Updates

In short
Lubyayi contends that the tribunal relied on doctored results from nonexistent villages to overturn his victory, adding that he was never given a fair hearing before the decision was taken.

 

Tagged with: Bukomansimbi NRM elections dispute Masaka High Court
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement (NRM)

