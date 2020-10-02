NRM Replaces 'Over-Age' Youth Candidates in Arua

In short
The four, Ramadhan Faraj, Lydia Juriya, Morris Munduga and Nasur Alice won the NRM primaries for female and male youth representatives in Arua Central and Arua City Divisions. But it was later established that they were above 30-years and could be ejected by the National Electoral Commission.
2 Oct 2020
Some of the NRM Youth aspirants being nominated after securing the party flag at Arua police grounds.
