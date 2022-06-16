Edward Eninu
08:13

NRM Seeks to Replace Soroti East MP Candidate Top story

16 Jun 2022, 08:10 Comments 107 Views Soroti, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Ariko speaking to the Journalists after the delegates meeting.

Ariko speaking to the Journalists after the delegates meeting.

In short
Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Captain Mike Mukula, the NRM Vice-Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, said that the decision to source for another flag bearer follows the performance of the 2021 candidate who fell far below the expected mark. When asked about the NRM Constitution, Mukula said that they will speak to Ekemu before making a final decision.

 

Tagged with: Dr. Tanga Odoi Herbert Edmund Ariko Vs Moses Okia Attan NRM Sources for Flag Bearer for Soroti East By- election Richard Todwong NRM Secretary General
Mentioned: National Resistance Movement -  NRM Soroti City

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.