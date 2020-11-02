In short
Over 200 Yellow Brigade members converged at Arua City Mayor’s gardens as early as 8am and spent the whole day making speeches and dancing as they watched the nominations on TV.
2 Nov 2020
NRM supporters in Arua city joined by Mayor Isa Kato in blue shirt dancing to celebrate Museveni's nomination at Mayor's gardens on Monday.
