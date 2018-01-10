NRM to Decide Fate of Defiant MPs on Tuesday

In short
The National Resistance Movement NRM Caucus will on Tuesday next week decide the fate of 28 of its Members of Parliament who voted against lifting of the Presidential age limits.
NRM to Decide Fate of Defiant MPs on Tuesday10 Jan 2018, 18:58 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: presidential age limit nrm to decide fate of mps mps who voted againts age limit mps vow not to appear before party
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.