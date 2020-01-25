Baker Batte
NRM to Expel Members Who Contest Independents after Losing Elections

25 Jan 2020

In short
Speaking at the NRM National Delegates’ Conference-President Yoweri Museveni who is also the party chairman said that there will not be any justifiable reason why anyone would stand as an independent candidate, now that the party was moving towards having more transparent elections.

 

