According to the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, although all MPs in the party are free to express their interest and contest for the Speakership race, the contestants will be vetted and approved by the party’s Central Executive Committee-CEC.
NRM to Reach Consensus on Speakership Race-Nankabirwa
17 Mar 2021
