NRM Unhappy with Suspension of Campaigns in 20 Districts

In short

Yesterday, the EC chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon suspended campaigns in 20 districts including; Jinja, Jinja City, Kabale, Kalungu, Masaka, Masaka City, Tororo, Kampala, Luwero, Wakiso, Mukono, Buikwe, Buvuma, Kayunga, Mbarara, Mbarara City, Kabalore, Fort Portal City, Kasese and Kazo.